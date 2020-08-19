Altus superintendent discusses positive COVID cases at two schools

“After doing the contract tracing, at one site, only four students had to be quarantined and at the other site, six. It could have been worse, it could have been a whole class, it could have been the whole school. We feel like we followed our protocols, the teachers did a great job, they continue to do a great job. We just kind of go with the mindset that we have COVID and everybody else has COVID and we just try to protect each other,” Worbes said.