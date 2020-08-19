20 arrested in sex-offender compliance operation, more arrests expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A four-day sex offender compliance operation with federal, state and local law enforcement led to 20 arrests in Lubbock County. The operation started on Aug. 10 and lasted through Aug. 13.
Law enforcement personnel made contact with more than 450 registered sex offenders in Lubbock County to check their compliance with state laws.
Approximately 40 investigations have been generated for sex offenders who were found to be non-compliant via the state of Texas as well as the U.S. Marshals Service.
More arrests are expected as a result of this operation.
The multi-agency enforcement included joint efforts by the United States Marshals Service- North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigations Division of Texas Department of Public Safety and Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department.
Here is a list of those arrested:
- Ricky Flores - failure to comply
- Rueben Ortiz - failure to comply
- Wildafredo Rivera - failure to comply
- James Shannone - failure to comply
- Roy Lindal - failure to comply, police department warrant
- Tino Barros - failure to comply
- Isaac Rodriguez - failure to comply
- Cory Sandefur - failure to comply, arrested for FTC from Hutcherson Co warrant
- Carlos Flores - failure to comply
- Gustavo Jimenez - failure to comply
- Gorge Garcia - failure to comply, arrested for possession of marijuana
- Tom Ford - failure to comply
- Eddie Ontivarious - failure to comply
- Billy Samples - failure to comply and arrested for gun charge
- Jimmy Sifuentes - failure to comply
- Broderick Stevenson - failure to comply
- Aaron Pulley - failure to comply
- Christopher Ramos - felony warrant
- Robert Cortiaz - failure to comply
- Conrad Martinez - failure to comply
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.