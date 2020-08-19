Ben Franklin Elementary postpones face-to-face learning due to water line burst

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Ben Franklin Elementary has postponed their face-to-face school reopening until next Monday after a water line burst in the school’s basement.
The WFISD maintenance department and City of Wichita Falls have been working to dry out the basement and restore electricity to the campus.
Students doing remote learning from home will start school on Thursday. School officials say teachers will use this time to get to know their remote students, discuss expectations and answer any questions students may have.
They’re also offering another Chromebook pickup option on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the front yard at Ben Franklin.
Any further updates will be sent to parents via Parentlink and the school’s social media pages.
Questions and concerns should be directed to abetts@wfisd.net
