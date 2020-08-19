Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Iowa Park Hawks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For today’s Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview we’re checking in with Iowa Park, who before last season had not won 10 games in a single season since 2004.
But now, the Hawks are coming off a 12-2 record in 2019 and plan to do even better this year.
“It means a lot to these kids, and I’m just glad that this group of guys are going to get to play football,” said head coach Aubrey Sims.
Sims is entering his 7th season with the Hawks, and coached the team to an undefeated 5-0 district record in 2019.
“We’re a lot farther ahead than I thought we’d be, we have a lot of kids returning but not starters,” said Sims. “So these guys just haven’t had the experience on varsity last year and they’ve stepped in and have been great.”
“We lost a few players, but our defense this year will be very good,” said senior Cirby Coheley.
Explosive is a good way to describe the Hawks offense, as they return 4 starters on the line.
“All off season I was in the weight room a lot, so all of us were in there working our butts off together and working on getting stronger,” said senior OL Tyce Lear.
“It’s been that group of seniors that you enjoy watching and coaching so I’m looking forward to watching them compete,” said Sims.
“We want to be leaders on this team and show the younger kids what it’s like to be the top dogs and keep the winning tradition going,” said Coheley.
Iowa Park will kick off Friday the 28th at Holliday.
