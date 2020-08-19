Children riding the school bus should expect a few changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -School starts for students in Wichita Falls Independent School District on Thursday August 20.
While there will be lots changes for students inside the classrooms, there will always be a few with the school bus services as well.
WFISD has partnered with Durham School Services to make sure the transportation company has everything they will need, as they begin busing around 1,600 students back and forth to campuses all across Wichita Falls this school year.
Those things include installing sanitizer dispenser in every bus, and requiring that all students wear masks while on board.
“Transportation we sometimes look past it but without it these kids don’t eat breakfast they don’t eat lunch at school and they don’t get the education they need because there is no other way to get to school.” said Brian Gibson General Manager Durham School Services.
All bus drivers will be responsible for keeping their buses clean and sanitized in between every drop off and pickup of students.
There will also be safety monitors for onboard for head start and special needs students, that will rotate between routes everyday.
