Daily updates on COVID-19 cases across East Texas public schools

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Below is a daily digest of the COVID-19 situation as reported or made available to KLTV and KTRE.
- Marshall High School Administration has received notification of a positive test for COVID-19 for a student on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The student was last on the MHS campus on Tuesday, Aug. 18. It has been determined that the student was not in close contact with others as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency. The student with the positive case was wearing a face mask at all times while on the MHS campus. Under guidelines from the CDC and TEA, close contact or possible exposure is defined as being within six feet of a sick person for at least 15 continuous minutes without the use of a face covering. As a precaution, however, MHS is notifying all parents of students and staff who have the same classes as the positive case via phone call. A notification letter regarding the positive test was sent to all members of the MHS community. Parents of students may choose to have their child excused and to self-quarantine for up to 10 days.
- On Aug. 18, West Sabine reported a student who had been on campus tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on campus on Aug. 14.
- The Marshall Early Childhood Center has placed 14 students and two staff at Marshall Early Childhood Center into a designated campus isolation area after learning of a positive test for a student. The students and staff are required to quarantine for 10 days.
- Timpson ISD is moving the start of school to Monday, Aug. 24, due to a positive COVID-19 test on the campus. The information came late in the day on Tuesday, making it too difficult to do proper contact tracing for school to start on Aug. 19 as scheduled.
- Henderson ISD has been informed of two high school students who have tested positive for COVID-19. The first student’s last day at school was Friday, Aug. 14. The student was also on campus during athletics photos Saturday, Aug. 15. The second student was last on the high school campus on Thursday, Aug. 13. Both received positive test results over the past weekend. Henderson ISD notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with both students. Staff is cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, Henderson ISD is asking all of our high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.
- The SFA Charter School said an individual who was present in a classroom on Thursday, August 13, began experiencing flu-like symptoms and is undergoing COVID testing. The school is following the COVID-19 protocol that is in place to keep the health of safety of students at the forefront. Following the guidance of the local health department, a case investigation was created, and individuals at the school who were determined to have been in close contact with the infected individual were notified on Friday. Students in one classroom will not return to campus until test results are received; their return date will be based on the test results.
- Henderson ISD reports two students have tested positive for COVID-19. The first student is a high school student who developed symptoms on campus on August 10. The student was isolated by the campus nurse, picked up by a parent, and has not returned to campus. The student was tested later that day with the positive result being reported later.
- The second student is an elementary school student last on campus on August 7. The student reported having someone in their household who was positive for COVID-19 and did not return to school.
- Henderson ISD notified staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with both students. The school is cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the student had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking all of our high school and elementary school students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis. Our thoughts remain with both students and their families during this time.
- Troup ISD said they were notified of a student at Troup High School who participates in junior varsity volleyball that had tested positive for COVID-19. The district said they are in the process of notifying parents of students who may have had close contact with the student. The affected areas of the high school will be deeply sanitized. All junior varsity volleyball activities are suspended until further notice.
- Henderson ISD said they were informed of a high school staff member and two high school students who have tested positive for COVID-19. The two students were tested over the past weekend, and the staff member was tested Monday morning. Both students and the staff member were last on the high school campus on Friday, August 7, 2020 and passed the routine screening before arriving. The staff member has not been in a classroom setting and did not have close contact with students on campus. Later in the day, the district said a middle school student had also tested positive The student was last on the middle school campus on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 and passed the routine screening before arriving. A short time later, the student developed symptoms and was taken to an isolation room before being taken home from school.
- Cushing Superintendent Michael Davis has informed parents that himself, along with seven other staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19. “All of our symptoms seem to be different. My symptoms are mild, much like a cold where others have developed pnueumonia.” Davis said school is still on track to start on Aug. 24, for those who wish to attend in person. “That said, please know there will likely be more positive cases in the coming weeks.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.