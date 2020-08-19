Keeping school supplies sanitized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The start of school is just around the corner for thousands of students across Texoma. Going back to the classroom safely means keeping cleaning and disinfecting a priority.
“If you don’t let things air dry for long enough or the amount that is states then it’s not going to do the proper job,” Samantha Blair, environmental health administrator for the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District said.
When choosing your own disinfectant, making sure to get one that will kill COVID-19 is a must. The Enviormental Protection Agency has a compiled list of products that does just that.
To find your product on that list, look for a number next the EPA Registration line somewhere on the product labeling. Then search that number on the EPA website above.
When it comes to masks, fresh ones should be worn each day, and should be cleaned frequently either in the laundry or in watered down bleach.
“CDC recommends that they are laundered at least once a day and whenever visibly soiled so sometimes that can be more frequently,” Blair said.
With thousands of kids returning to their assigned seats, mask in hand of course, parents now must take the time to get their students used to wearing them.
“Small kids, three or four years old, they wear a mask the entire time they are in the room with me and its very amazing to me that they have learned that that’s a good thing and its not that intrusive and its not definitely a danger to their health,” Terry Johnson, pediatrician for Pediatric Associates, said.
“Being open with your children and making sure that you’re practicing as much as possible, using positive reinforcement, and trying to make it as enjoyable as possible, you’re going to get really good results,” Blair said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.