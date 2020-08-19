MSU Texas professor earns two grants to explore wildlife

Willis has 20 years of professional vertebrate experience and has been a member of the Texas Society of Mammalogists and the Southwestern Association of Naturalists (SWAN) since 2000. Willis is currently treasurer and associate editor for the SWAN journal for reptiles and mammal submissions. He has directed several student research projects as well. These two most recent grants will allow him and students to add to these studies. Willis has been awarded six external grants since he arrived in 2012 for a combined total of $722,448.