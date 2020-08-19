22 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,185

By KAUZ Team | August 19, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:26 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 14 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,185 cases in Wichita County, with 263 of them still being active.

There have been 910 total recoveries, 15,594 negative tests and 12 deaths.

There are currently 243 patients recovering at home while 20 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.

There are a total of 22 new cases, 20 hospitalizations, and 14 new recoveries to report today.  

New Cases

Contact = 8 cases

Close Contact = 6 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Under Investigation = 6 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 1

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 5

30 – 39 = 5

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 1

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 1

80+ = 2

Hospitalizations 

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 957: 30 - 39, stable condition 

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,092: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition  

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,124: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,134: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition 

Case 1,176: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,182: 80+, stable condition

