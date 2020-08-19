One new employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One new employee at Allred Prison has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 36 with 11 of them making recoveries. There have also been 27 offender cases at the prison with 10 of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 63 cases so far.
1,237 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 22 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 184,300 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 18,785 coming back positive. There are 122 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 59,800 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,091 coming back positive. There are 20 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
