One new MSU Texas staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one new staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 14 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Wednesday after 4 p.m., says the patients are made up of seven faculty/staff members and seven students. There are currently two active staff cases.
MSU Texas coverage:
Coronavirus Coverage:
You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.