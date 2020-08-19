Rain could return Friday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we look to see a rather cool day for the middle of August. Although an isolated sprinkle or two cannot be completely ruled out the majority of us will stay dry. Today will feel rather nice. The high for today will be 91 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the east at about 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see mostly clear skies with mostly clear skies. However, an isolated shower or two in our western counties is possible but the majority of us will stay dry. Going into Thursday it will look very similar to Wednesday. We will have a high of 91 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Then going into Friday we will see warmer conditions, the high will be 93 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Overnight going into Saturday rain chances look promising.