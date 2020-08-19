United Supermarkets donates $15K to Humane Society of Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Supermarkets donated $15,000 to the Humane Society of Wichita County for their “Raise the Woof” program on Monday.
The Humane Society is working to renovate their space, or “Raise the Woof,” after spending more than 35 years in their facility. These renovations will go towards building a high-quality shelter and adoption facility that can accommodate the needs of the county.
“We are so proud to be able to support this important organization,” said Mark Yowell, RVP for the United Family. “We hope this contribution will help them on their journey to serve our communities even better than they already do.”
The Humane Society of Wichita County has provided services to countless animals and people in areas including Archer City, Holiday, Lawton, Mineral Wells, Vernon, Burkburnett, Jacksboro, Nocona and Iowa Park.
