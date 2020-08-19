WFISD parents getting kids ready for first day of school, remote and in-person

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For Jason Sprague, his daughter’s morning routine for the first day of school will look different this year.
“OK here, first day of school, go get on your computer!” he said, “that changes things a bit.”
She will start her day at McNiel Middle School logging onto her first period class and listening to her teachers live.
“Back in her own little area, and be able to sit there and focus on her classes,” Sprague said, “I think that’s going to work out really well.”
While excited for his daughter to get the school year started, he said the hardest part will be missing out on the social and emotional experiences.
“Honestly, it doesn’t even feel like school is starting, you know, since we’re still doing it from home,” he said.
It’s those experiences that Stephanie Jones said her kids are most looking forward to, as her daughter starts the school year in-person at Rider High School.
“All the excitement has taken over the negativity right now,” Jones said.
Jones said she’s been working with both of her kids to make sure their backpacks are ready and know what they need to do when they walk through the doors tomorrow.
“We just keep talking about the rules and making sure that you’re safe,” she said.
Whether in-person or remote, both parents said they are ready for the school year to start.
“It’s long overdue,” Sprague said, “I can tell you that.”
