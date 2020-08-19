WFISD providing meals for virtual learning students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD will still be providing lunches for students enrolled in remote learning.
Meals must be picked up from the school where each student is enrolled.
Students will pay the same for each meal as they would if they were on campus, whether it be full price, reduced price, free or charged to the student’s prepaid account.
The meals can be collected by either drive up or walk up.
Each student’s name and I.D. number will be requested before the meal will be given, but students do not have to be present to pick up the meal.
Most schools will be serving the meals from the back door of their kitchens.
See below for the full list of meal pickup times for each school:
- Barwise: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Booker T. Washington: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Brook Village: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Burgess: 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Crockett: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Cunningham: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Fain: 11 a.m. to noon
- Farris: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Fowler: 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Franklin: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Haynes: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Hirschi: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Jefferson: 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Kirby: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- Lamar: Noon to 12:30 p.m.
- McNiel: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Milam: 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Rider: 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Scotland Park: 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Sheppard: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Southern Hills: 11:30 a.m. to noon
- West Foundation: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wichita Falls High School: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Zundy: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
