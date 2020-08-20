Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Graham Steers

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - In today’s Blitz on 6 preseason preview, we move the chains over to Graham.
The steers have a lot of experience returning to the squad this year, including a three-year starter at quarterback in Hunter Lanham, but they still have multiple positions remaining on the field that need to be worked.
“We had probably the best turn out we’ve had in the summer for a summer strength and conditioning,” said head coach Kenny Davidson. “I think a lot of it is because they’ve been sitting around the house all the time.”
Coronavirus concerns led the Steers to remember one thing this summer, and that is nothing is guaranteed.
“We love football, the town of Graham really supports and loves football,” said Davidson. “It’s something we’re excited about and proud of.”
Graham has a large senior count, with over 20 seniors on the roster.
The leadership of upperclassmen has shown its importance in the past for Graham, and senior quarterback Hunter Lanham says this year, they are looking to do the same.
“I have been just working with my team and trying to be better,” said Lanham. “I watched my older brother in the 2017 team that went to the state semi-finals they were senior heavy and I’m confident that that’s what led them to their success.”
“We just wanted to have fun we knew we had a lot of seniors on this team and that we had something special this year,” said senior wide receiver Raider Horn. “We just wanted to have fun make the most of what we’ve got because we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
Experience on the offensive line will be a positive factor for the Steers as well.
“Last year we had a couple first year varsity players on the line, now we have a little bit of experience that’s going to help a lot,” said senior running back Daniel Gilbertson.
Along with experience, the Steers won't lack speed on either side of the ball.
“We’re able to change direction real quick cause we’ve been working on that all summer and we are disciplined,” said Gilbertson.
Graham will face off at Alvarado Friday the 28th.
