Evangel Church hosting “Day of Hope” drive-thru food distribution
Day of Hope (Source: Evangel Church)
By KAUZ Team | August 20, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 12:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Evangel Church will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution event named “Day of Hope” on Aug. 29.

The food will be distributed in the parking lot of Evangel Church at 3800 Barnett Road in Wichita Falls starting at 8 a.m.

There are no eligibility requirements and no documentation or registration is needed to stop by.

The event is in partnership with Convoy of Hope’s more than 50 million meals response to COVID-19.

