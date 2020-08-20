Evangel Church hosting “Day of Hope” drive-thru food distribution

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Evangel Church will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution event named “Day of Hope” on Aug. 29.
The food will be distributed in the parking lot of Evangel Church at 3800 Barnett Road in Wichita Falls starting at 8 a.m.
There are no eligibility requirements and no documentation or registration is needed to stop by.
The event is in partnership with Convoy of Hope’s more than 50 million meals response to COVID-19.
