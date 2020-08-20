UPDATE: Two sent to hospital with minor injuries following US 281 crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A crash on US 281 sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Texas DPS.
According to officers on scene, two vehicles were heading southbound on US 281 when they hit each other. This caused one of the vehicles to cross the median on the far side of the road.
Two occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
It happened near the Largest Shovel in Texas, just south of Rathgeber Road exit.
The Wichita Falls Police and Fire Departments, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS and Game Wardens all initially responded to the scene of the crash. DPS is leading the investigation.
