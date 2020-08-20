4-H enrollment now open in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County 4-H will be kicking off the new 4-H year on Sept. 1.
Youth who are 8-18 years old and are in at least 3rd grade are eligible to enroll in 4-H. Youth who are 5-7 years old can enroll as Clover Kids and still participate in many of the activities.
They are the largest youth development program in the United States, with over 550,000 youth participating in 4-H activities and projects in Texas. Almost 200 youth participated in organized 4-H projects last year in Wichita County.
4-Hers can participate in a variety of projects including:
- Raising and showing livestock
- STEM
- Outdoor skills
- Fishing
- Food & nutrition
- Veterinary science
- Shooting Sports
- Photography
- Public speaking
- Healthy Texas youth
- Judging (horses, livestock, wool, meat or soil)
- Leadership
- Community service
They can also participate in contests at the County, District, State and National levels, along with leadership labs and summer camps.
Texas 4-H also awarded this year’s graduating seniors who excelled in their 4-H projects and in school over $2.4 million in scholarships.
Wichita County 4-H has eight available 4-H clubs scattered throughout the county and all of them participate in numerous activities.
4-Hers can participate in as many projects as they would like and have time to do so.
You can enroll online by clicking here, or by contacting the Wichita County 4-H Office at (940) 716-8610. You can also email Katrena Mitchell, Wichita County 4-H Youth Development Agent, at Katrena.mitchell@ag.tamu.edu
