The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
In Wichita County, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 7 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 16 new recoveries.
Midwestern State University reported Wednesday one new staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total up to 14 cases in the campus community.
Over at Allred Prison, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker is showing there are 36 confirmed employee cases with 11 of them making recoveries. There have also been 27 offender cases at the prison with 10 of them recovering.
In Knox County, Health Authority Dr. Rodney Sholty has confirmed the county has seen nine COVID-19 deaths. The Knox County News-Courier is also reporting a total of 92 cases of COVID-19 with 77 recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 333 COVID-19 cases with 300 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,834 negative tests. There are seven tests pending at this time.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has five active COVID-19 cases, and no pending tests currently. There have been a total of 41 cases in the county along with 36 recoveries.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases.
The county has seen 16 recoveries and no pending tests currently.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 33 cases while Jack County has a total of 103 cases.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting 83 total COVID-19 cases. The county has two deaths, six active cases and 76 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 88 COVID-19 cases.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 12 active cases for Childress County and no active cases for Hardeman County currently.
In Haskell County, the County Judge reports 56 total cases and 50 recoveries, leaving only six active cases.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The extra death is being attributed to someone who tested and died outside of the county but who’s last address was in Throckmorton, as COVID-19 death counts are now counted from death certificates.
The county has also seen 40 negative tests with one test currently pending.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
