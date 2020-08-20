Man jailed after allegedly pulling toilet out of wall, flooding downtown motel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly flooding a motel located in downtown Wichita Falls.
Officers responded to a call at the Delux Inn on Broad St., just before midnight.
When they got to the motel they found Demian Meador in the parking lot, which they say was nearly covered with water.
Meador reportedly got into an argument with his father earlier that the night which left him angry and disgruntled.
Officers say he admitted to purposefully going into the bathroom and pulling the toilet out of the floor and the wall. The force of removing the toilet burst the pipes, causing the water run out uncontrolled.
Officers say Meador’s motel room had about 6 inches of standing water and that the four rooms directly connected to it had standing water as well. They say it was apparent the carpet, tile, furniture and walls had water damage.
The motel owner estimated the damage to be around $20,000.
Meador was arrested for criminal mischief of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
He remains in the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $5,000 set by a judge.
