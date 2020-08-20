7 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,192

By KAUZ Team | August 20, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 5:18 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 16 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,192 cases in Wichita County, with 254 of them still being active.

There have been 926 total recoveries, 15,680 negative tests and 12 deaths.

There are currently 235 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.

There are a total of 7 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 16 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 0 cases

Under Investigation = 2 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 0

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 1

60 – 69 = 2

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,092: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,134: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,176: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,182: 80+, stable condition

