7 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,192

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 16 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,192 cases in Wichita County, with 254 of them still being active.
There have been 926 total recoveries, 15,680 negative tests and 12 deaths.
There are currently 235 patients recovering at home while 19 are in the hospital. Three patients are currently in critical condition.
There are a total of 7 new cases, 19 hospitalizations, and 16 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 3 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 0 cases
Under Investigation = 2 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 0
20 – 29 = 1
30 – 39 = 1
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 1
60 – 69 = 2
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,020: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,032: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,092: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,134: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,176: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,182: 80+, stable condition
