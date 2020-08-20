Rain chances continue Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday an isolated shower in our western counties is possible but the majority of us will stay dry.Thursday it will look very similar to Wednesday. We will have a high of 91 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Then going into Friday we will see warmer conditions, the high will be 92 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Overall the weather pattern is favorable for below average temperatures. Saturday conditions warm up. We will have a high of 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Overnight going into Saturday rain chances look promising.