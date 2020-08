WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will remain about the same into the weekend. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Any rain chances we see are very small and mainly confined to a few sprinkles here or there. The tropics are active with two developing systems. One in the Caribbean and the other is in the Atlantic. Both systems could impact the U.S. next week.