STATE UPDATE: 10 new deaths bring total over 700 across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Ten new COVID-related deaths have been reported across the state according to officials.
The new deaths bring the total since March to 709.
On Thursday, the state also crossed the 50,000 mark in total cases with 746 new reported infections. The total of cases across the state now sands at 50,669.
Active cases across Southwest Oklahoma dropped with Caddo County being the only area county to report an increase in actives. They currently show 79 active cases along with the most deaths in our area with 20.
