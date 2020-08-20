WFPD warns of online dating, work from home scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Detectives in the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit are warning the community of of a scam that they seeing in Wichita Falls.
This scam involves online dating websites and online employment or work from home websites.
Scammers will spend time “grooming” victims until they gain their trust and convince the victim to provide them with personal banking information.
After obtaining that information, the scammers get copies of previously depositied checks, alter them and then they redeposit them in either the victim’s account or another victim’s account.
The scammers will then ask the victims to refund them the deposited money in the form of cash through third party apps or gift cards.
WFPD is warning everyone to never share your personal banking information with anyone, especially over the phone or on the internet.
If you feel that you have been a victim of this scam, you can call and file a report at (940) 761-7792.
