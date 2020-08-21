Bella is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Bella.
She’s a four-year-old pit mix that’s sweet and gentle.
Bella is good with dogs her size, but not smaller ones or cats. She’s also good with kids that are 10 years old and up.
The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
