Ben Franklin Elementary face-to-face learning postponed until next Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
Ben Franklin Elementary has pushed back their face-to-face school reopening again due to the amount of water that has flooded their basement.
The water came from a water line that recently burst in the school’s basement, which also caused the school to lose electricity and have to replace the electric panel.
School officials are working with city personnel, district administrators and Franklin teachers to resolve the problem and develop a timeline for returning to school. The current plan is for students to return to face-to-face learning next Thursday, Aug. 27.
Remote students will continue to receive instruction online as they have already been doing.
08/18/2020
Ben Franklin Elementary has postponed their face-to-face school reopening until next Monday after a water line burst in the school’s basement.
The WFISD maintenance department and City of Wichita Falls have been working to dry out the basement and restore electricity to the campus.
Students doing remote learning from home will start school on Thursday. School officials say teachers will use this time to get to know their remote students, discuss expectations and answer any questions students may have.
They’re also offering another Chromebook pickup option on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the front yard at Ben Franklin.
Any further updates will be sent to parents via Parentlink and the school’s social media pages.
Questions and concerns should be directed to abetts@wfisd.net
