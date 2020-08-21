Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Vernon Lions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today we wrap up class 4A coverage of the Blitz on 6 high school football preseason previews, and last but not least is Vernon.
Injuries may have defined their season in 2019, but this year they are healthy and ready to tackle the challenge.
“We got a lot of guys back at a lot of different positions, so we’re going to see how everything plays out,” said coach Matt Hoover.
The Lions had a youthful offensive line in the 2019 season, but that means they picked up some valuable experience.
“Those guys will be a little bit older so right now I’m kind of leaning on that bunch cause we’re a little bit thin in the skill positions, but those skill guys we do have can play,” said coach Hoover.
“Definitely our strength would be our receivers and our running backs, we have a lot of quickness, a lot of power,” said senior quarterback BT White.
After losing seven starters last season to injuries, staying healthy will be the biggest game changer for the Lions this season.
“At our level you can’t lose seven guys, so we’re just going to make sure we take care of each other at practice and at games and come out of this year healthy, said coach Hoover.
“With the unease of the summer months, you’re just there for them and let them know that we’re going to make the best out of whatever situation we get,” said coach Hoover. “We just need to work harder on our lines, and we should have a great year this year,” said senior running back Deveon Willie.
Next week we move on to class 2A and starting Monday we will be showing two previews a night at 6 and 10.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.