Bowie announces water leak has been fixed

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
The city of Bowie announced Thursday they have fixed the leak in their waterline.
Residents may now continue normal water usage.
08/19/2020
The city of Bowie is asking residents to limit water usage for at least the next few days after a major leak was discovered in the raw waterline coming from the lake.
Residents are being asked to limit outdoor watering and to only use water for drinking, cooking or bathing.
The city will post an announcement when residents can resume normal usage.
