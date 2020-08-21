2020 Census deadline nears

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The deadline for the 2020 Census just over a month away. September 30th is the last day to file, a date that was first extended to the end of October because of the pandemic, but recently has been pushed up.
“In some way, every day, we’re impacted directly through funding connected to census numbers,” Karen Montgomery-Gagne, planning administrator for the city of Wichita Falls said.
Census information is used across the country to determine how much federal money places like Wichita Falls get. It’s why getting an accurate count is so important.
“Whether is driving to work, driving to school in the morning, we utilize infrastructure. whether its health care funding, public education funds,” Montgomery-Gagne said.
As of today, only 62% of Wichitans have responded to the census. That’s much lower than needed.
“It means we’re really hurting ourselves by not having a good count now when we have the opportunity to take less than five or ten minutes to complete a short form,” Montgomery-Gagne said.
“If you want to help make a difference in the future of this community, the easiest thing you can do is complete your 2020 Census,” Montgomery-Gagne said.
