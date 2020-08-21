City View Elementary confirms positive COVID-19 case

CITY VIEW, Texas (TNN) - City View ISD has confirmed an individual associated with City View Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual was not showing symptoms and was tested as part of routine lab work before a medical procedure.
Officials say the district is working closing with the health department to ensure everyone’s safety.
Anyone who was considered to be in close contact with the individual has already been notified and considered to be at low-risk of exposure.
City View Elementary will remain open and has been deeply sanitized since the notification of the positive result.
There will be additional sanitation over the weekend.
All students and staff have been instructed to continue to wear masks and social distance.
All City View students will be required to wear a mask staring Monday. Aug. 24, regardless of their age.
See the full press release below:
City View ISD has been notified that an individual associated with City View Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was asymptomatic and was tested during routine lab work prior to a medical procedure.
The school district is working closely with the health department to ensure the safety of all individuals. Those who were considered to be in close contact with the individual have been notified but are considered to be a low-risk exposure.
City View Elementary has been deeply sanitized since the notification and will remain open. Additional sanitation will occur over the weekend.
All students and staff are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations in regard to social distancing and wearing face masks. All City View students, regardless of age, will be required to wear a mask starting Monday, August 24.
Out of the abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact, and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms.
City View ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We pray for a successful recovery for the individual.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.