City View Junior & Senior High School make some changes this school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - City View Junior & Senior High School students had a surprise in store for students as they returned to school on August 20.
Due to an bond that was passed in 2018 and countless town hall meetings between Superintendent Tony Bushong and residents, City View Junior & Senior High were finally able to make some much needed changes.
“We were able to have something new for them and it was exciting and I think they loved watching it being built so the anticipation of actually coming in and seeing something new from them after being gone so long,” said Christina McDaniel, Principal of City View Junior & Senior High School.
The new classrooms were equipped with smart boards, rockers, height adjustable stools and tall desks for those students who prefer to stand during class.
The school is hoping that by giving students more options for how they want to sit in the classroom, it will appeal to all the different types of learning styles and make it easier for students to focus.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.