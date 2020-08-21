Clara Bell is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan from the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull to talk about Clara Bell.
Clara Bell is a 2-3 year old pit bull mix and is a sweet and laid-back dog.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re working by appointment only at this time.
The adoption fee for dogs is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian. Any other animals in your home are required to be spayed or neutered and microchipped as well.
If you’re interested in adopting, you can set up an appointment by calling (940) 761-8894.
