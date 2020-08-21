Community center creates a safe place for virtual learners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The All Hands Cultural Community Center in Wichita Falls is offering a program called Virtual Instruction Campus Learning, to working families choosing to continue online education for their children this school year.
The center will have monitors who will be making sure all students are logged into their virtual classrooms, and are staying on task throughout the day.
The program will cost $75 per week for it’s daytime learning program and an additional $25 if parents wish to have their kids attend the center’s after school program as well.
“A lot of kids are already familiar with the center it is a safe place for children so parents would be perhaps reinforced by their own children that this is a good place to be.” said Edward Downing CEO of All Hands Cultural Community Center.
The program is also working with WFISD in hopes of providing lunch services for students by the start of the program, on August 24.
Students will also have access to computer labs in the center if needed, along with other activities the All Hands already offers, including swimming and the gymnasium.
In order to register for the program, students and parents must commit for nine weeks for elementary students and six weeks for all secondary students.
To find out more information on The All Hands Community Center and it’s program visit their website.
