Crockett Elementary without power due to neighborhood outage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crockett Elementary School is currently without power due to an outage in the neighborhood.
School officials say the students are safe in their classrooms with the windows open.
Parents may pick their children up from school now if they wish.
If students ride the bus or walk home, they won’t be released until their regular time.
Oncor is reporting an equipment failure caused the outage in the surrounding area and there is no current time for restoration.
At least 1,100 residents are without power due to the outage.
