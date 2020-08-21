Fort Sill confirms ‘a number’ of positive tests after 64 new COVID cases reported in Comanche Co.

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials have confirmed they are dealing with “a number” of positive COVID test results on post.
On Friday morning, state health officials reported an increase of 64 cases in Comanche County, nearly doubling the number of reported active cases.
7News began searching for information about the source of the spike and learned Fort Sill could be the source of the jump in numbers.
We reached out to Fort Sill asking them to confirm and they responded with the following statement.
“In the past week a number of Basic Training Soldiers in 1-79 Field Artillery Regiment, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, tested positive for COVID-19 after having been tested roughly nine weeks ago with negative results. Most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, with a small few experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. No Soldiers have been hospitalized and all are currently being monitored closely. We are conducting contact tracing and will adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 prevention guidance with proven mitigation measures such as, but not limited to, wear of facial coverings, physically distancing to the greatest extent possible, and washing hands frequently.”
7News has responded to Fort Sill’s statement in an effort to learn exactly how many positive cases they are dealing with on post. We will update this story as more information is released.
