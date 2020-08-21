Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we are going to be seeing a couple of rain chances mainly in the afternoon and overnight hours. The high for today will be 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies the wind will be out of the east-southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and a low of 68 degrees with our rain chances continuing. Then going into Saturday we will see a 20% chance of morning showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. The high for Saturday will be 96 degrees with partly cloudy skies the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 miles per hour then on Sunday we look to be fairly warm with a high of 97 degrees with sunny skies on Monday it’s almost a copy and paste kind of forecast we will have a high of 97 degrees with sunny skies east Southeast winds at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.