13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,205

By KAUZ Team | August 21, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 5:15 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 33 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,205 cases in Wichita County, with 234 cases still being active.

There have been 959 total recoveries, 15,755 negative tests and 12 deaths.

There are currently 216 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.

The health of our community remains the priority for the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District. As the Fall school semester has started, the Health District has, and will continue, to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities. Each school has a process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications. Case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school. 

New Cases

Contact = 1 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 1 cases

Under Investigation = 8 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages 

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 2

11 – 19 = 0

20 – 29 = 3

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 0

60 – 69 = 1

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations 

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,092: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition  

Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,125: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition 

Case 1,176: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 1,182: 80+, stable condition

