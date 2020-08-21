13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,205

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 33 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,205 cases in Wichita County, with 234 cases still being active.
There have been 959 total recoveries, 15,755 negative tests and 12 deaths.
There are currently 216 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Four patients are currently in critical condition.
The health of our community remains the priority for the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District. As the Fall school semester has started, the Health District has, and will continue, to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities. Each school has a process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications. Case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.
There are a total of 13 new cases, 18 hospitalizations, and 33 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 1 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 1 cases
Under Investigation = 8 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 2
11 – 19 = 0
20 – 29 = 3
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 3
50 – 59 = 0
60 – 69 = 1
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 1,013: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,092: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,093: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 1,105: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 1,115: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,125: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 1,144: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition
Case 1,176: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 1,182: 80+, stable condition
