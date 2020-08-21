State officials investigating Nocona care facility after positive COVID-19 test

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - State officials are investigating a care facility in Nocona after a positive COVID-19 case was reported, according to The Nocona News.
State officials are reviewing the facility, Grace Care Center, to assess its compliance with all relevant health and safety rules.
Texas HHSC has been investigating all long-term care facilities that have reported one or more positive COVID-19 case.
The Nocona News reports County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig was not informed of the National Guard’s presence nor of what they were doing at the care facility.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.