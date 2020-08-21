STATE UPDATE: Comanche County shows large spike in active cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County's active cases jumped by 52 and is over 100 for the first time in weeks. The total number of cases are now nearing 1,000 in the county.
We have reached out to health department officials to learn more about the spike and from where it might have originated.
The state of Oklahoma has also released their weekly update to the COVID map and and now shows the only green county to the state to be in Tillman County.
The green rating means the number of cases in the county has fallen to 1.43 daily new cases per 100,000 population.
The tier is called the “new normal.” The state says when in the green zone individuals should continue normal safety precautions including hand washing, avoiding touching your face and social distancing.
Caddo and Harmon are the only counties in Southwest Oklahoma in the orange warning zone. The remainder of our area counties are in the yellow warning zone.
On Friday, officials reported the state had 1,077 new cases, which is the first increase over 1,000 in several days. Six new deaths were also reported.
