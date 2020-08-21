Three new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two new offenders and one employee at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 38 with 17 of them making recoveries. There have also been 29 offender cases at the prison with 14 of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 67 cases so far.
1,160 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 22 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 188,400 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 18,915 coming back positive. There are 127 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 61,200 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,197 coming back positive. There are 20 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
