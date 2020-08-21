Wichita Co. Precinct 2 County Commissioner nominee selected

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A Burkburnett man has been unanimously selected to fill the unexpired term of County Commissioner, Precinct 2.
Mickey Fincannon was picked by the Precinct 2 Committee of the Wichita Co. Republican Party to take over for Lee Harvey on the Republican ballot for the Nov. general election.
Harvey had three years left on his term, but he resigned to run for US Representative, 13th District.
The timing of his resignation made it so potential candidates were not able to file to be on the Republican Primary ballot for County Commissioner, Precinct 2.
This meant the selection of the Republican candidate fell to the Precinct 2 Committee.
Fincannon grew up in Burkburnett and has resided in Wichita Co. for 50 years.
He has worked in law enforcement with the Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Department and the Wichita Falls Police Department for more than 33 years.
Along with his wife, Fincannon owns several local businesses.
