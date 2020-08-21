Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needs volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is in desperate need of volunteers.
The need comes as more families rely on the food bank during the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of its Mobile Pantry and Power Pack Programs.
"We have different trucks coming every 30 minutes," said volunteer, Ashley Delrio. "We have to quickly load them and get them ready to go before the next one comes."
"We have already distributed almost 500,000 pounds more food this year than this time last year," said food bank CEO, Kara Nickens.
The food bank is adding more dates and times to its mobile pantry because of its success.
Some days, they can feed more than 300 families in a couple of hours.
Safety has been made a top priority for the non-profit.
"As a volunteer, you will get a box of food from our donation truck and put it in their trunk or back seat," said Nickens.
"You're going to have very minimal contact, but you're going to get a great reward of knowing you fed someone in your community."
Delrio has loved volunteering so much, she has officially been hired on as a staff member at WFAFB.
"You don't realize how many people are needing help," said Delrio. "It makes a big difference."
Those wanting to volunteer at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Distribution Center or one of their mobile pantries are encouraged to call their main office on Midwestern Parkway.
