Windthorst ISD confirms one positive COVID-19 case

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - Windthorst ISD Superintendent Lonny Hise confirmed Friday the school district has seen its first positive COVID-19 case.
Parents with students who were in contact with the individual were notified on Thursday via a letter that was sent out to them.
The school district recommended that parents who received the letter keep their kids home but ultimately the decision was up to them.
This is the first school district in Texoma to report a positive COVID-19 case since school started back up. Windthorst ISD’s Fall school year began on Aug. 17.
