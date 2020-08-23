All Eyes on the Tropics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hurricane Marco will make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf coast Monday while Tropical Storm Laura moves into the Gulf, rapidly becoming a hurricane. Laura will impact the Louisiana/Texas coast later this week as a potentially strong storm. Both of these systems will have little impacts on our way other than perhaps a few showers toward the end of the week. Our weather looks seasonably hot with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.