All Eyes on the Tropics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hurricane Marco will make landfall along the Louisiana Gulf coast Monday while Tropical Storm Laura moves into the Gulf, rapidly becoming a hurricane. Laura will impact the Louisiana/Texas coast later this week as a potentially strong storm. Both of these systems will have little impacts on our way other than perhaps a few showers toward the end of the week. Our weather looks seasonably hot with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.