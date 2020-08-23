Residents come out for salsa day at Farmers Market

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Farmers Market is an event that residents look forward to, and this weekend’s salsa day was no different.
The Farmers Market always have something for everyone, with it’s specialty theme food days, arts and crafts, and local vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables.
“The have different types come and get some hot sauce mild medium and just support your businesses that are here in town.” said Destini Lewis Wichita Falls Resident.
In past years vendors would normally have a table set up for customers to taste the salsa before purchasing it, but because of COVID-19 that had to be cancelled.
To find out more information on The Wichita Falls Farmers Market and future events visit their website.
