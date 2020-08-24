All Eyes are on the Troics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tropical Storm Marco will produce rain across the central Gulf coast tonight. However, a bigger concern will be tropical storm Laura as it makes it into the Gulf later tonight. Once it gets there, Laura should quickly strengthen into a hurricane and threaten the Lousiana/Texas coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday. Laura could be a major hurricane at landfall. Most if not all the impacts from these systems will remain to our east but a few light showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday or Thursday as it quickly passes by to our east. Hotter weather makes a return for the weekend with some 100′s back in the forecast.