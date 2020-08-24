BBB talks tips for finding a tutor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton from the Better Business Bureau joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about finding a good tutor.
With many parents and students choosing to work in virtual learning environments this year, tutors are here to help keep children motivated and learning.
It can be difficult to know where to start looking for a tutor, so the BBB has compiled a list of helpful tips:
- Know your options.
- There are many types of tutoring services: in-home one-on-one sessions, small group lessons, online instruction and tutoring centers.
- There are also individual freelance tutors or tutoring companies that will match you and your student to a tutor.
- Ask for referrals.
- Friends and family may have recommendations, or teachers and other school employees.
- Check references.
- Ask for at least three references and be sure to contact them to ask about their experience with the tutor and the results they saw.
- Ask if the tutor is dependable, friendly and knowledgeable.
- Discuss the details.
- Interview potential tutors and make sure they understand what you’re looking for, whether it be homework help, long-term lessons, quick test preparation or something else.
- Include your child.
- Your child’s comfort level with the tutor is the most important factor in choosing a tutor.
For more tips and advice from BBB, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.