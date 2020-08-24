Black Lives Matter Group rally together for change

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter Group held their “We Won’t Ignore It” event, where they marched and protested through the streets of Wichita Falls for equality, justice and to end police brutality.
The group started in Spudder Park and then slowly made their way through downtown, until finally they reached The Wichita Falls Police station.
As they marched cars passed by, some cheering them on while others were not so supportive, but still the group continued to press on.
“People don’t want to put towards the effort that it takes to understand somebody who’s different from them you know when we’re really not all that different we all bleed red we’re people.” said Rachel Anthony Member of Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter.
The Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter says they will continue to have events like these, until people began to realize racism, and inequality doesn’t just impact black lives but everyone in the community.
For more information on the Black Lives Matter Group visit their Facebook page.
